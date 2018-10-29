Teenage girl 'offered her piggy bank savings' to stop masked thugs from shooting her father

A teenage girl offered her piggy bank savings to stop masked thugs who broke into her home from shooting her father in a paramilitary style attack in Co Derry.

The brutal incident happened at a house in the Kurin Lane area of Garvagh on Saturday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector White said: “A 45-year-old man was shot in both arms and legs after a number of masked men broke into his home just before 10.30pm on Saturday night. They also beat him with a bat or metal bar.

“The man’s teenage daughter, who was also in the house at the time of the shooting and beating, was threatened to be shot by one of the violent perpetrators before her mobile phone was taken to prevent her calling for help.

"An attempt was also made to set fire to items in the house."

In a post on the Limavady PSNI's Facebook account, an officer revealed the thugs chased the young girl upstairs and threatened her when she hid.

The officer added: "She came out petrified with her Piggy Bank, HER PIGGY BANK! hoping that the men would take it and leave her Dad alone.

"Instead they stole her phone and shot her Dad. My heart is broken for this girl, it makes me feel physically sick and enraged to my core."

The injured man is currently in hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds and head injuries from being beaten.

DCI White added: “This a sickeningly vicious shooting and beating which has left this man with serious and potentially life changing injuries, and a young girl severely traumatised.

“What sort of men would think it is acceptable to subject a young girl to this level of brutality and violence? Every child has the right to feel safe and protected in their own home - how is this poor child going to sleep tonight or in coming nights? What are the long term effects on her going to be?

“It’s quite obvious the hypocrites who carried out this dreadful attack don’t care at all about the children in their community. I wonder how they would feel if their own child witnessed such a level of violence?

“There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities and we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to another child."

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald condemned the shooting.

“These actions should stop immediately and those responsible should get off the backs of the community.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the Police.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 and quote incident number 1478 27/10/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

