Teenage football player airlifted to hospital after sustaining head injury during match

A teenager has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon after sustaining a head injury during a football match in Co Galway.

A teenager has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon after sustaining a head injury during a football match in Co Galway.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper from Ballymoe FC was injured inside the penalty area during a match against Boyle Celtic FC.

It is suspected that he suffered a fractured jaw and number of broken teeth. Paramedics also believe he was concussed when they arrived.

Before the first-half ended it’s understood that the young man was helping his teammates to clear the ball as members of the opposition began to close in following a free kick.

It was at this stage that a player accidentally struck him. A number of other players also received minor injuries during the fray.

The match was then immediately called to a halt as members from both sides offered their assistance to the goalie.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after the incident but determined that the youth should be airlifted via air ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

Air ambulance #2 pic.twitter.com/WZJGTh96vw — Boyle Celtic FC (@BoyleCelticFC) January 20, 2019

Ballymoe FC Chairman Tommy Shaughnessy described the incident as a “total accident”.

“When the free kick was taken the ball went into the box and a crowd of players just ran for it,” he told Independent.ie.

“I don’t think anyone was really paying attention to what was around them as they all collided into each other. Unfortunately, the goal keeper came out the worst. He got a bang in the face and just fell down.

“We’re waiting to hear word back from the hospital, but I don’t think he’s in a very bad way. He was fully conscious when the ambulance arrived and I’m sure this young lad will bounce back in no time.”

Secretary of Boyle FC Richard Kennedy offered his sympathies to the injured goalie.

“We’re all very sorry to hear what happened to this young man. Boyle FC would like to offer their sincerest sympathies and support to him and everyone at Ballymoe. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

The match commenced after the air ambulance flew off, with Boyle FC winning 4 –2.

Online Editors