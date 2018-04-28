Teenage driver killed in two-vehicle collision
An 18-year-old male driver has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cavan.
According to gardai a car driven by an 18-year-old male driver collided with a second vehicle just before 2am on the Dublin Road in Kingscourt in Cavan.
The 18-year old was fatally injured in the collision.
The body of the deceased has been removed to Cavan General Mortuary where a post mortem will take place.
The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old male, was uninjured in the crash.
The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators, who are at scene.
Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 - 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
