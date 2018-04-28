Teenage driver killed in two-vehicle collision

According to gardai a car driven by an 18-year-old male driver collided with a second vehicle just before 2am on the Dublin Road in Kingscourt in Cavan.

The body of the deceased has been removed to Cavan General Mortuary where a post mortem will take place.

The 18-year old was fatally injured in the collision.

The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old male, was uninjured in the crash.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators, who are at scene.