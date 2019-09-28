A teenage cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision with a bus in Dublin.

Teenage cyclist seriously injured after collision with a bus in Dublin

Gardai said the young woman was injured when she was struck by a bus on Kimmage Road West in Terenure shortly before 8pm tonight.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed to traffic.

She was taken to St James’s Hospital where her injuries are believed to be serious.

The scene of the incident has been preserved and will be examined by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station 01 666 6400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors