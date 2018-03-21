Teenage cyclist killed following collision with minibus named locally

The teenage cyclist killed when he was hit by a minibus on Tuesday has been named locally as Max Mason.

Max (17) was on his way home from a gym at around 5pm when the incident happened on the Golf Links Road, in Bettystown, Co Meath.

Witnesses said Max seemed to fall to the road as he cycled toward his home in the nearby townland of Mornington. He fell into the path of the minibus, which was travelling in the same direction.

Gardai in Laytown are investigating the fatal collision. A post-mortem will be conducted in the coming days.

Max was a fifth year student in Colaiste na Hinse secondary school in Laytown. The man driving the minibus, who is in his mid-50s, was uninjured in the crash but is believed to be very upset by what happened.

Garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene and the road was closed for a time while local diversions were put in place. Max was an only child and his family was too distressed to talk as they gathered to support each other at his family home.

Max used to play Gaelic football with his local St Colmcilles GAA club, who paid tribute to him on their Facebook page on the evening of the tragic incident.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of ex-club member and Colaiste na Hinse fifth year student Max Mason following a tragic accident which occurred today,” it read.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his mum Tracy, the Woods family and all his friends.” Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors