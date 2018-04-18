Teenage cyclist (19) dies following collision with truck
A teenage cyclist was killed following a collision with a truck this afternoon.
The incident happened on the N11 at the junction with Greenfield Park in Donnybrook, Dublin at around 3.15pm.
The male cyclist (19) was brought to St Vincent's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The scene of the collision was closed to allow for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.
Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to this collision to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 6669200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line or any Garda Station.
