Teen who set fire to €42,000 minibus after youth club ban jailed

The damaged minibus belonging to the Holy family Youth Centre (Social Media Sourced Image) Expand
The damaged minibus belonging to the Holy family Youth Centre (Social Media Sourced Image)

John Cassidy

A teenager who deliberately burned out a £37,000 (€42,000) youth club minibus in north Belfast has been jailed for six months.

Tiarnan Tully (19), of Alexandra Avenue in north Belfast, was told he will spend a further 18 months on supervised licence on his release from custody.

