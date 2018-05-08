A teenage stowaway has been discovered in Croke Park hidden in a truck being used for the upcoming Rolling Stones concert.

Teen stowaway (16) found in Croke Park in truck being used for Rolling Stones concert

A garda investigation is underway after the 16-year-old youth was found in the trailer of the truck which was carrying equipment for the concert, due to take place at the stadium in just over a week on May 17.

The truck and trailer had travelled from Calais via the UK before arriving at Dublin Port. The young stowaway was discovered at around 4pm this afternoon, and local gardai were alerted to the incident.

The 16-year-old, who's nationality was not immediately clear, has since been taken into the care of the State. A source told Independent.ie that the child and family agency, TUSLA, is involved and that the teenager is now in their care.

When discovered he did not appear to have any significant injuries. It has not yet been established exactly how long he spent hidden in the trailer. Calais is a port city in northern France, and the main ferry route between France and the UK.

French authorities believe that around 600 migrants are in the Calais region, although humanitarian groups- who have recently criticised "inhumane conditions" for refugees- believe the figure to be around 800.

Online Editors