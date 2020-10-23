Teen seriously injured after collision between bus and car in Cork

A male in his late teens has suffered serious injuries after his car collided with a bus at Shanavagh, Ballydehob, County Cork this afternoon.

The accident occurred around 1:15pm this afternoon and the male was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

His condition is currently described as non life threatening.

The driver of the bus was uninjured and there were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. It is expected to reopen shortly.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling between Ballydehob and Schull between 1pm and 1:20pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors