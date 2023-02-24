| 9.7°C Dublin

latest Teen remains in critical condition after being stabbed in neck in Dublin

The scene at Forest Court, off Brookdale Avenue, remains sealed off by gardai this afternoon. Photo: Conor Feehan Expand

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

A nineteen year old man remains gravely ill in hospital today after a stabbing incident in Swords, Dublin, yesterday evening.

Reports say the young man was attacked in a car and stabbed on Brookdale Avenue and managed to drive a short distance before getting out and collapsing to the ground.

