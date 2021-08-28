Teen found shot dead named as gardaí launch murder probe

The scene on Trim Road, Enfield, Co Meath, where the body of a man was discovered yesterday. Photo: Paul Nicholls/MediaPix

A TEENAGER found shot to death outside his rented accommodation in Enfield, Co Meath, has been named as 19-year-old Conor O'Brien.

The body of the teen, who was from Gorey in Co Wexford, was discovered by the owner of the property, a relative, on the Trim Road in Enfield at 7am on Friday.

No firearm was recovered at the scene.

A blue tent today covered the spot at the rear of the property where the young man’s body was discovered as a technical examination was carried out.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem confirmed he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation and an incident room has been set up at Trim garda station.

Gardaí said the teenager was originally from Gorey but had been living in Enfield for a number of months in a self-contained apartment at the rear of the main residence, which is owned by a relative.

Gardaí said their investigations have so far confirmed that Mr O’Brien was in contact with a family member at around 8pm on Thursday.

A number of people reported hearing a single ‘bang’ that evening.

Neighbours in the quiet residential area, on the outskirts of Enfield, have spoken of their shock and devastation for the young man’s family.

One neighbour also told how he and his wife had heard a loud bang at 8.30pm on Thursday but had assumed it was a noise from the train station or down on the nearby canal.

“We did hear a bang, it was like a shot, at about 8.30 pm on Thursday evening,” he said.

“It was before it was dark because when we looked out we saw all the birds flying from the trees.

“I said: ‘what the hell was that?’"

Another neighbour said: “I have sons myself... I can’t even think what they’re going through.

“It’s just unbelievable."

A family liaison officer has been appointed to the O’Brien family and gardaí appealed for privacy for the family at this time.

Gardaí appealed for anyone who was in the area of the Trim Road in Enfield, at or close to its junction with Main Street, between 8pm and Thursday and 7am on Friday to make contact with gardaí, whether they witnessed anything or not.

Anyone driving or cycling in the area who may have vehicle dashcam footage, or any other video footage, is also asked to call gardaí at Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.