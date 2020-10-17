Teen broke woman's nose after spraying her in the face with bleach

A TEENAGER sprayed bleach in a woman's face and punched her after she said he was too young to be drinking at a party.

Catherine Gallagher suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by Derek McGinley at the house party in Letter- kenny, Co Donegal, on January 13, 2018.

She suffered a broken nose and had to have it reset at Sligo University Hospital.

Ms Gallagher, who was 24 at the time, told Letterkenny District Court she had visited a bar and nightclub, then went to a house party at Meadowbank.

When she arrived at the house with a female friend and two men, she said she realised there was also a then 16-year-old there and said she did not want to be drinking with him.

She went into a bedroom to join her friend and the two men to drink. However, the accused went into the room and began spraying both Febreze and a bottle of bleach.

Some of the bleach got into Ms Gallagher's eyes and she pushed McGinley.

Words were exchanged and the woman slapped McGinley, and he warned her that if she hit him again he would hit her back.

Ms Gallagher slapped him again and McGinley lashed out with one punch, and the woman fell to the floor with blood gushing from her nose.

McGinley, who is now 18, said Ms Gallagher "punched like a b***h".

Gardaí were called and McGinley apologised, but Ms Gallagher told the accused he could "shove his apology".

When interviewed by gardaí, McGinley, who was 16 at the time, said Ms Gallagher was disrespecting the house by throwing pizza boxes about, and when he told her to stop she told him to "f**k off".

He denied spraying Ms Gall- agher with bleach and claimed it was she who had sprayed it at him.

Solicitor Kieran Dillon said McGinley, of Windmill View, Letterkenny, was acting in self-defence.

He also said a lot of drink had been taken, Ms Gallagher and her friend had been out drinking from the previous night and the alleged incident had happened at 9am the following morning.

Garda Inspector Siobhan Mollohan said: "We have all seen the effects of what one punch can do and it doesn't matter if it's a male or it's a female."

Judge Paul Kelly said he found the facts proven because of a number of matters.

He said it appeared that McGinley's actions were not self-defence but retaliation, and his use of force had been excessive.

"He had numerous opportunities to retreat and was in no danger from this woman," Judge Kelly added.

The court was told McGinley was not present and the judge ordered a bench warrant for his arrest.

Herald