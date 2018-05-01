A 19-year-old teen is in a critical condition after a hit-and-run motorist ploughed into three pedestrians in west Dublin.

Teen (19) in critical condition after suspected hit-and-run in Dublin

Gardai are investigating the incident, which occurred near Coolmine train station, Blanchardstown, during rush hour at about 9.30am this morning.

Two male pedestrians, aged 54 and 19, were seriously injured when struck by the car. The teen is understood to be in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital. A female pedestrian also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The driver of the car failed to stay at the scene and subsequently fled. During a follow-up operation, a man in his thirties was arrested a short time later in connection to the incident.

The car, a Seat with a 171-D registration – was recovered at the nearby 'Bell' pub in Blanchardstown Village. According to Gardai, he is currently detained for questioning in relation to the incident under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The road leading up to the railway crossing was closed for a technical examination and local diversions were put in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators were requested to examine the scene.

Residents living in the adjacent area were also prohibited from driving out of their cul-de-sac for a period of time as gardai assessed the scene.

Articles of clothing could be seen on the footpath within the sealed off area – understood to have been deliberately left behind by medical personnel.

A grey Nissan was parked close to where the incident took place, but sources say it had no involvement in the collision. Residents and rail commuters expressed their shock in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

"I was woken up by the sirens from all the garda cars and ambulances," said an elderly man from nearby Kirkpatrick Drive. "When I came out and saw all the commotion around the railway crossing I thought that someone must have taken their life.

"Then I witnessed someone being taken away in an ambulance. I couldn't see how badly the man was injured but I was later told that it was very serious," he said. A mother with her two-year-old daughter said she considered herself lucky that they weren't in the area at the time. "We walk past this level crossing most mornings at around 9.30am, but today I got held up at home. After hearing what happened I'm just so shocked.

"We could have easily been caught up in it. God knows what led someone to do this – maybe it was just some terrible accident." Rail services at Coolmine Station are not affected. Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01-6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

