Teen (13) hailed a hero after saving dad’s life on family farm 

AN Irish teen has been hailed as a hero after his quick-thinking saved his father's life following a farm accident.

Brian Philpott (13) raced to move a tractor after his father, Declan, had become trapped between the vehicle and heavy agitator.

The accident occurred on the family farm at Banteer in Cork - and Declan admitted he owes his life to his young son.

Both were working to mount the agitator when it fell off a mounting and directly onto Declan.

He was pinned between the wheel of the tractor and the agitator - and such was the pressure on his chest that he couldn't breathe and started to turn blue.

"(I was) jammed in between the two," Declan told C103FM.

"Last Thursday we decided we would be one step ahead with work for the morning and we were putting the agitator on the tractor when it turned up on top of me.

“It was still on the tractor and I was jammed between it and the wheel of the tractor.

“Brian was up on the tractor and asked me what he would do? I was talking but there was nothing coming out of my mouth. I just felt this awful pressure. Next thing I was gone (blacked out) and I (had) seen nothing.

“The next time I woke my son and my brother were standing over me telling me not to get up.”

It was only then that Declan realised his quick-witted son had raced to get onto the tractor and move it forward - instantly releasing the pressure on his father.

"Before I went out cold I just felt like I was going to explode. There was so much pressure on my stomach and on my side," the farmer said.

"I was jammed, I wasn't able to breathe. I was gone out cold."

Declan said that, but for his son, he would undoubtedly have lost his life in the incident.

Brian modestly told the programme and said he did what anyone else would have done.

"(I only had) a few seconds to think," he said.

The teen said he was simply relieved his father was alright.

As for being hailed for his quick-thinking and bravery, he said "it wasn't too bad."

The entire Philpott family paid tribute to the emergency services including Kanturk Fire Brigade and paramedics who raced to the scene.

Declan was placed on a special spinal board before being taken to hospital for assessment.

He had sustained nine broken ribs such was the pressure exerted on his chest by the agitator.

"I was one of the lucky ones," he said, thanks to the heroics of his son.