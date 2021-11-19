Teacher who sexually exploited girl (13) is struck off teaching register for 30 years

A disgraced former teacher who is serving a five-year sentence for the sexual exploitation and grooming of a 13-year-old girl has been struck off the teaching register for 30 years and does not expect to ever return to the profession.

Cian Cooney (36), of Ballymahon, Co Longford, was named earlier this year after a ruling by Judge Keenan Johnson at Longford Circuit Court in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Cooney befriended a 13-year-old girl, sending her a friend request via a bogus Facebook page in August 2013.

He subsequently met the girl in a car park in Longford town and told her he was 18 when he was in fact 28.

At a Teaching Council inquiry today, Paul Moroney, chair of the council, said Cooney’s offending had been at the “very highest spectrum of wrongdoing” and it had involved “deliberate and severe harm by a teacher on a young child”.

While the victim had not been a student of Cooney’s, this had not taken away from the “harm done to this child” which Mr Moroney said would “probably have lifelong effects”.

Mr Moroney said statements provided by the victim to court on a previous occasion, and shown to the inquiry panel, had made for “very disturbing reading”.

“Children are entitled to assume that at a minimum, teachers will strive to protect them from harm,” he said.

“Cian Cooney knew how vulnerable young girls can be and used these insights to exploit this vulnerability and cause huge harm to his victim.”

The Teaching Council removed Cooney from the teaching register for 30 years, taking account of the serious crimes committed on a child and also his age and status.

“He is now 36-years-old and…he does not expect to ever be in a position to teach again because of his offences,” said Mr Moroney.

“It’s impossible to predict at this point when, if ever, he would be a fit person to be registered as a teacher.”

He said the panel had decided that Cooney would not be eligible to remain on the teaching register and could not be restored to it “before the expiration of 30 years (of an order under Section 31), beginning with the date of removal”.

Longford Circuit Court heard earlier this year that Cooney, who was living in Lucan at the time, was charged in May 2019.

Last May he pleaded guilty to four counts of having sex with a child under 15 and one charge of sexual exploitation.

The professional inquiry today heard gardaí had notified the Teaching Council of the allegations when they were made by the young victim.

The Teaching Council’s Executive Committee, as a result, made an official complaint against Cooney.

The young victim had come forward after she realised Cooney had lied to her about his age and that he had worked in a gym, the inquiry heard.

When the Cooney’s lies “unravelled” and the victim found out he was in fact a secondary school teacher and much older than he had said, she became concerned he was working with children.

Barry Fagan, solicitor for the Teaching Council director, asked the panel to read the victim’s 10 page account.

Mr Fagan said the views of the director and chairman of the council were that the convictions were “extremely serious,” and the “conduct” of Cooney was “utterly reprehensible”.

He said convictions of this nature “are fundamentally incompatible with the teaching profession”.

Legal assessor for the panel, Nicholas Butler SC, said previous case law had highlighted the “sanction must be such as to send the appropriate message” to the “profession as a whole” and to “act as a deterrent”.

Mr Butler said the council had to consider how it might “protect the public and make findings which are consistent with the public interest”.

The decisions had to be based on a move to “protect the public from the wrongdoing concerned but also more widely” regarding “the importance of maintaining public trust and confidence in the teaching profession and in the way in which it is regulated”.

However, Mr Butler said it was also important to be as “lenient as possible” given mitigating factors, which included an early guilty admission in court. Although, it was also accepted Cooney had initially failed to admit his actions to gardaí when first questioned.

Cooney’s legal representative Patrick Carty told the hearing his client did not ever expect to be able to return to teaching, regardless of the outcome of the hearing.

Cooney had previously worked as a PE and geography teacher at a well-known south Dublin secondary school.