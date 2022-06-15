Teacher (60) asked in job interview if he had ‘energy’ for the role gets €3,300 for age discrimination

A secondary teacher in his 60s who was asked in a job interview if he had the “energy” for the role at “the stage he had reached in his career” has been awarded over €3,000 in compensation for age-related discrimination.

The Workplace Relations Commission has upheld a complaint by Laurence Dunne under the Employment Equality Act against Fransiscan College Gormanstown in Co Meath.

Mr Dunne claimed he was discriminated against on the grounds of age when he applied for the role of caomhnóir, or housemaster, at the school for the academic year starting in September 2019. Franciscan College denied any discrimination.

The Workplace Relations Commission heard Mr Dunne, who was aged 60 at the time his case went for adjudication in March 2021, was rejected in favour of the only other candidate – a colleague around 30 years his junior.

The role would have required around four hours’ more work a week on top of his existing position as assistant principal at the school and came with an allowance of €3,300, the hearing was told.

Mr Dunne said he was asked at the interview how, in view of “the stage he had reached in his career”, he would discharge the duties of the additional role and “a question related to his energy”.

He said he gave a “long and detailed answer explaining how physically fit he was” and explaining that he was in good health – and was not interrupted by his interviewers to say that this was not the question.

He argued it was therefore reasonable that the references made to his “energy” at the interview, and the related discussion, was a question related to his age.

The successful candidate for the caomhnóir position was “considerably younger” than him, he added.

After being told he would not get the post he appealed through the school’s grievance procedure, he said.

Mr Dunne said the principal told him during a grievance meeting that there had been “serious irregularities in the process” and they agreed to adjourn so the principal could “take advice”.

But when they met again some days later, the principal told him he had been advised by the Joint Managerial Body (JMB) – the group representing religious secondary schools – “to no longer discuss this complaint” and the matter was closed, Mr Dunne said.

He said he was left with no option except to lodge a formal complaint with the Workplace Relations Commission.

The school’s position was that the question posed to Mr Dunne at the interview was: “Have you the energy [for the additional role], and can you make a difference?”

Christine West, assistant general secretary of the JMB, who appeared for the school, said Mr Dunne “understood the question as concerning his physical fitness” and had “stated that he was in the gym daily at 5am and that he was full of energy”.

The interviewers “were left no doubt as to the complainant’s physical fitness”, she said.

Mr Dunne had “wrongly interpreted this discussion at the interview [as being] related to his age”, Ms West argued, going on to say physical fitness or the ability to take on extra duties “is not a question that relates to age”.

Ms West added that the reference to the “stage” of his career “would have been asked of any other member of the senior management team had they applied for the position, regardless of their age”.

“There can be little doubt to a candidate who is 60 years of age that being asked a question related to his stage in his career and the energy that he has to apply to a post will give the impression that his age is a factor,” wrote adjudicating officer Gerry Rooney in a decision published today.

It was reasonable to conclude, he wrote, that the question aimed to “subjectively compare one candidate against another” and that the comparison was “directly or indirectly related to the age of the candidates”.

Mr Rooney found that this amounted to age-based discrimination in breach of the Employment Equality Acts and ordered Franciscan College to pay Mr Dunne €3,300 in compensation.