TD wants mandatory minimum sentences for assaults on frontline workers

A government politician will submit a motion in the coming weeks that will look to introduce mandatory minimum sentences for people who assault frontline workers.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has said that swift action is needed to deal with the rise in assaults on gardaí, paramedics, and other emergency workers.

He added that there has been a “worrying increase” in assaults on frontline staff in recent years and the problem needs to be addressed.

The legislation would see a minimum sentence of six months for a minor assault, and at least a two-year prison term for more serious crimes.

Mr Richmond will submit his Private Members Motion to the Oireachtas after the Easter recess.

Between 2015 and 2020, assaults on gardaí increased by 34pc with 608 attacks reported in the first nine months of last year.

Some 4,636 assaults were also reported on healthcare staff in 2020, with 97pc of these inflicted on nurses.

The Dublin Rathdown TD said frontline workers put themselves at risk on a daily basis and more must be done to prevent such heinous attacks.

“To prevent a further rise in these cases, action must be taken and an example must be made of those who commit these crimes.

“This is why I will introduce a Private Members Motion to Dáil Éireann calling on a mandatory minimum sentence for those convicted of assault against a frontline worker of six months for a lesser, or summary offence, and two years for an indictment, or more serious offence,” he said.

“Building stronger, safer communities is one of Minister Helen McEntee’s central priorities and this safety extends beyond residents to those who serve our communities, our gardaí, hospital staff, paramedics and firefighters.

“Ensuring that those who assault these frontline workers are brought to justice will serve both to dissuade others from taking this course of action, but also to reaffirm our commitment to protecting those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe,” Mr Richmond added.

He was joined by a number of frontline workers outside Leinster House today including Gda Ray Wims, a delegate from the Garda Representative Association (GRA), firefighter Dave Gardiner and Daniel Rodz of the National Ambulance Service.

Peter Ray, chairperson of the Irish ambulance representative council at Siptu, was also present to lend his support for the motion.

Mr Richmond also said that throughout the pandemic “we have all been encouraged to show our support to frontline workers who sacrificed so much to protect us throughout the worst of the restrictions, and now we have a chance to protect these workers into the future.

“The mission of An Garda Síochána is ‘Keeping People Safe,’ something they have done for decades. We now have a chance to pay it back by keeping our gardaí safe.

“This is the least our frontline heroes deserve.”