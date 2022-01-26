TD tells RTÉ bosses to ‘bring back The Den’ as he slams station’s New Year’s Eve countdown

Ray D’Arcy, Zig and Zag and Dustin made a welcome return to our screens in 2020

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has asked RTÉ bosses why they have shelved The Den when they appeared before a Dáil committee.

He also took issue with the station’s coverage of the New Year’s Eve countdown which he said “managed to get the time wrong”.

RTÉ director general Dee Forbes and chair of the RTÉ board Moya Doherty both appeared before the Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Sport and Media this afternoon where they made the case for reform of the TV licence system.

However Kerry TD Mr Griffin had other issues on his mind.

“RTÉ at the moment need to read the room in relation to the licence fee. It’s not a time to be going to people looking for extra money,” he said.

He added: “What has RTÉ got against New Year’s Eve? Last year they got the tone wrong, and this year they managed to get the time wrong. I mean, you have one job on New Year’s Eve, that’s the 10 second countdown.

"I’d say CNN were almost welcoming in the New Year before RTÉ were this year, it was so far behind. Simple things like that really resonate with people.

"Can I ask, will you look at 2022 going into 2023 and try to get that one right please, once and for all please.

“This year again, was a difficult time, it was a difficult Christmas-New Year period for an awful lot of people who were at home. You were going to have huge viewership,” he said.

He also asked why The Den had not returned, which he said had been one of the most positive developments we have seen in children’s television programming, and not just for children “but for the big kids as well amongst us as well who really enjoyed that as well”.

In response, Ms Forbes said: “Can I just make it very clear that we are not asking for a license fee increase.

"What we are asking for is that the license fee system that underpins public service broadcasting is reformed because there is €65m going uncollected each year through a combination of evasion, so people simply not paying the fee, and then a further huge tranche and growing tranche of 15pc of people claiming not to have a TV.

"And through a loophole in the Broadcasting Act, if you currently watch RTÉ on your computer at home, you don’t have to pay a license.

“What we are saying is that there is a huge amount of money being lost in the system, so we are not asking for more. What we are asking is that the system underpinning this is reformed, and then there is ample money to meet the needs and address some of the areas you are talking about.”

She said that children today have a huge explosion of content and RTÉ is competing with the global giants.

But Ms Forbes said: “We have a very strong kids offering, it’s uniquely Irish, we have a lot of kids’ content in the Irish language. We are working with local animation companies to ensure we are supporting the industry for kids.”

She said The Den fulfilled a fantastic role during the pandemic.

“We keep these things under review constantly, and I think it fulfilled a particular role. We stood it down for now. It doesn’t mean to say it mightn’t come back again,” she added.

She said she recognised the value it played, adding: “It certainly brought the nostalgia back to the fore and as you say, kids and parents enjoyed it.”

In relation to the New Year’s Eve issue, Ms Forbes said that RTÉ constantly reviews its programming.

"As you pointed out, it was a very difficult year this year.

"A lot of things that were supposed to happen on New Year’s Eve didn’t happen. The annual fireworks, the big bang moment at 12 o’clock didn’t happen. There was meant to have been a huge concert at Dublin Castle, that had to be cancelled because of Covid. There is no doubt we were dealing with incredibly difficult circumstances.

“We endeavour always to make the best content that we can.”

She said sacrifices have had to be made in every single area.

“Ten years ago, we were spending €80m in the independent sector, we are now spending €40m. Every single genre of activity, be it drama, be it culture, be it kids’ programming, we have had to reduce our programming in those areas because we have been operating with €100m less in the last 10 years and that is the reality.”

Ms Doherty told the committee that RTÉ has faced a decade of brutal cuts.

"RTÉ has in the past been accused of going with the begging bowl, always with the begging bowl.

"I think RTÉ has faced a decade of brutal cuts and the only way any organisation can grow and improve is through investment, not through continual cuts.”

She said that a thorough national debate is needed that does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, including the matter of public funding for the national broadcaster and “our broken license fee system”.

“The present model is now resulting in huge losses, not only to RTÉ but to the independent sector. I have calculated that in the last decade it is around half a billion. Nowhere has that been felt more than the independent sector.

"But I look forward, I hope, to the publication of the report of the Future of Media Commission, and I hope a clear plan for how the Government intends to implement its recommendations, and I really hope this committee will play its part in helping to secure a sustainable future for a high quality and diverse media in Ireland,” she said.