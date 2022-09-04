Taxpayers hit for €51m as HSE deals with cyber attack fallout

The cost of the cyber attack on the HSE has passed €51m. A spokesperson told Sinn Féin TD Darragh O’Rourke it has spent €51,845,579 since the ransomware attack crippled services on May 14 last year.

Most of the costs — around €42m — were incurred last year on restoring the systems, and €9.7m so far this year on preventing future attacks.

The costs are likely to soar, with the HSE liaising with the State Claims Agency on setting up a scheme to manage litigation.

The attack by the Russia-based Conti criminal organisation caused unprecedented and widespread disruption across the health service.

Its computer systems were crippled, leading to the cancellation of procedures and a lengthy backlog of appointments.

A report commissioned by the HSE board found the system had been breached two months before the ransomware attack when a malicious Microsoft Excel file attached to a phishing email was opened.

Opportunities to detect the breach and prevent the detonation of the ransomware were missed, the report found.

The HSE is examining documents accessed by the criminals, including medical information, personal information, a small amount of financial information, general non-personal administrative information and HSE corporate information.

“We have no evidence that large amounts of patient or staff data has been published online or sold to criminals involved in fraud,” the HSE website says. If information does appear online, it says, it will contact the Data Protection Commission and take the necessary action to protect anyone affected.

Minutes of an HSE board meeting in April suggest the HSE is expecting a rash of claims.

The minutes state the HSE has been liaising with the State Claims Agency “with a view to considering the merits of establishing a scheme through which claims against the HSE relating to the cyber attack can be managed”.

The board also discussed the risk of the data being used in the future, the minutes stated, but “it was noted that the worldwide injunction was secured and that garda advice suggests that, as time progresses, the risk of the data being used decreases”.

HSE directors were updated again in June, according to minutes of a meeting. They were told the Attorney General has been contacted about the matter.

The HSE told the political party Aontu last February that the overall costs to the health service could as much as €100m.