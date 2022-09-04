| 19.8°C Dublin

Taxpayers hit for €51m as HSE deals with cyber attack fallout

The attack by the Russia-based Conti criminal organisation caused unprecedented and widespread disruption across the health service. Stock photo Expand

The attack by the Russia-based Conti criminal organisation caused unprecedented and widespread disruption across the health service. Stock photo

Maeve Sheehan

The cost of the cyber attack on the HSE has passed €51m. A spokesperson told Sinn Féin TD Darragh O’Rourke it has spent €51,845,579 since the ransomware attack crippled services on May 14 last year.

Most of the costs — around €42m — were incurred last year on restoring the systems, and €9.7m so far this year on preventing future attacks.

