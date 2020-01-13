Taxi driver (30s) rushed to hospital after Drogheda shooting

A man has been hospitalised following a shooting in Co Louth this evening.

Several shots were fired at a taxi on the bridge on the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda at around 6.20pm.

A garda spokesman said: "The driver of Taxi, a man understood to be in his late 30s injured in the shooting, has been removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

"His injuries are not thought to be life threatening."

The scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination.

The bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions and diversions are in place.

