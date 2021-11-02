Taoiseach tells world leaders summit ‘Ireland ready to play its part’ in tackling climate change

IRELAND is ready to play its part in combatting climate change, the Taoiseach has told the world leaders summit at COP26.

Micheál Martin said it was not too late to make a difference and Ireland “accepted the obligation” to act.

“We do not believe or accept, as some would have it, that it is too late; that the transition will be too costly; that it is inevitable that we will leave people behind; that someone else should shoulder the load,” he said.

“We believe in the immense capacity of humans to work together and to achieve great things.

“If we act decisively now, we will offer humanity the most valuable prize of all – a liveable planet.”

Mr Martin was speaking this afternoon as one of almost 120 heads of state to have made three-minute ‘national statements’ over the past two days, setting out their country’s commitments on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

He listed the steps Ireland has taken to date. They included the Climate Act with its legally binding target of reducing emissions by 2030 to 51pc below 2018 levels.

He stressed the longer-term commitment to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

He said Ireland was working closely with its EU partners to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent.

He referenced the newly adopted systems of carbon budgeting and sectoral emissions ceilings, details of which will become clearer later this week.

He also said Ireland was working at the UN Security Council to put the destabilising impacts of climate change firmly on the agenda.

He said all those actions showed that: “Ireland is ready to play its part.”

Mr Martin also spoke about the inequality of the climate crisis.

“Those of us in the developed world – those who have, frankly, contributed most to the problems that confront us all – have an obligation to support those who are most acutely challenged by their consequences,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Government’s pledge to double the country’s contribution to efforts at creating a $100bn annual climate fund for developing countries.

That will mean Ireland contributing €225m a year by 2025.

Mr Martin said it was also essential to look after the concerns of the public at large and ensure that nobody was left behind.

“As leaders, if we are to bring people with us on this journey of a lifetime we must also recognise and respect the real anxiety that many people feel when confronted by such an enormous challenge,” he said.

“Our young people worry that there will be no worthwhile future for them to inherit.

“Workers worry that their jobs will disappear, leaving them without a livelihood.

“Consumers, already feeling the impact of energy price rises, feel that the transition will be too costly for them to bear.

“In response, I say I will do everything in my power, working with all of the leaders here today, to make sure that it is not so.”

He said, however, there was no time to delay.

“Every second of delay makes our task that bit bigger,” he said.

“Let us leave Glasgow with a renewed commitment to doing what we know needs to be done.”