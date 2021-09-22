THERE are limits to what the Government can do to resolve the student accommodation crisis, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin has also said that Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is to bring a proposal on redress for people in mica-affected homes in early October.

Speaking on his third day in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Martin said the Government had put in place a range of measures to help students but acknowledged the current crisis with accessing accommodation as they return to campus.

“We have brought in measures to try and protect students in terms of the amount of money that can be asked upfront from students in respect of deposits but again it's in terms of the supply issue, in terms of what we can do with university or third level institutions, particularly in the Institutes of Technology, in terms of their capacity to build student-based accommodation, but that will take time," he said.

"In the immediate here and now it is challenging, we acknowledge that and there are limits to what we can do, but we're going to explore any options that are there potentially to help students in the current crisis."

Mr Martin said a range of measures were announced in the recently published Housing for All plan to increase the supply of homes.

"Over the next year or two, we have to get to get to 33,000 per annum, but we’ve got to move quickly on housing and that is why everybody has to be on board in terms of housing projects that come before councils and so on.

"It's a real crisis for young people, I’ve said that we can't solve it all overnight.

“The whole country has to be focused in terms of getting additional housing supply into the country to deal with a whole range of issues that manifest as a result of the crisis we're currently in, one of those being student accommodation, and also in terms of rental accommodation and the cost of that.”

Mr Martin said the Government would be examining a "range of issues that are putting pressure on people, and then trying to work out how we can deal with that" in the Budget next month.

On the mica crisis affecting thousands of homeowners in the northwest and elsewhere in the country, Mr Martin said the representative body for owners of affected houses is meeting with Department of Housing officials again on Thursday and will meet with the Housing Minister after that.

“The target is - and I’ve spoken to Minister O’Brien - is that we would bring these talks to a conclusion by the end of the month and that then the proposal will come to Cabinet early October, very early in October and that's the timeline," he said.

Mr Martin said the issue was complex but that the purpose of the talks is to get to a position where houses can be repaired or rebuilt and there is a system to do it properly "in a much faster timeline than had been originally envisaged, and in a way that does not impose undue hardship or impositions on people".

Mr Martin said the Government was committed to enhancing the original scheme and that when he met with organisations in the summer issues around the administration of the scheme were raised.

“It's quite a substantial challenge in terms of the numbers involved here. But also, yes, the dangers that are there and also it’s very unsatisfactory for homeowners and residents with their families to be living in accommodation where cracks are appearing and where obviously risks occur in such situations and that's why we want to get these talks brought to a conclusion.”

