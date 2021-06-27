Taoiseach says National Maternity Hospital will go ahead at St Vincent’s but dismisses Compulsory Purchase Order

Plans to move the National Maternity Hospital to the grounds of St Vincent’s Hospital date back to 2013. Photo: Damien Eagers

The Taoiseach has said the new National Maternity Hospital will go ahead at St Vincent’s, in Dublin but he dismissed the prospect of the State using a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to obtain the site.

“I do not believe that a new site is on the cards, I certainly don’t,” Mr Martin said.

“And I don’t believe in Compulsory Purchase Orders either, because that could take another five or six years,” he said on The Week in Politics today.

People need to work through a resolution, he said and other stakeholders “need to get real too in terms of the realities of the modern era.”

“There are issues to be ironed out, and the Minister for Health will be meeting with the board (of the St Vincent’s Hospital Group).”

Read More

Meanwhile the Mediators’ Institute of Ireland is offering to help resolve the increasingly-bitter dispute between the Government and St Vincent’s over ownership of the site independent.ie can revel.

“I cannot be the only citizen looking on in disappointment and disbelief as the chances of the State proceeding with the long-awaited new National Maternity Hospital seem to recede,” Margaret Considine, President of the MII, told Independent.ie.

She said it appears to be in danger of becoming a new battlefront in a culture war in Irish society.

“Without taking a side and mindful of the sincerity of the views being expressed, do we really need to be rushing to the barricades quite so quickly on this highly charged issue,” she said, after political demands for the land to be acquired by CPO.

But the Taoiseach has warned going down the CPO route could result in the hospital never being built, while it could take years and add at least €50m to an exploding bill now estimated at €800m.

Meanwhile Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, has contradicted a suggestion from his colleague in Cabinet, Simon Harris, that the State could instead build on land at Tallaght Hospital.

No alternative sites are being considered, but new talks will get underway and the Government will convey its views to the SVHG, the Fine Gael leader said.

“I don’t doubt for a moment the depth of convictions, but I frankly doubt the usefulness of making this a winner-takes-all contest between those favouring complete State ownership and control, and those prepared to admit some involvement of the St Vincent’s Hospital Group and the Sisters of Charity,” Ms Considine said.

“The increasingly-likely scenario where this dispute spills over from the specific and technical issues around the new maternity hospital to become a new front in the so-called culture war is, I think, unhelpful.

“It is unhelpful to the ambition we all surely share of building the kind of facility for mothers and babies that they deserve and for which they have already waited for too long.

“Do we really have to get into this again? And on this question, can we not at least try and avoid a dispute and delay,” she said quoting the psychologist Abraham Maslow: “When you’re holding a hammer everything looks like a nail.”

As President of the Mediators’ Institute of Ireland, she suggested there was never a more suitable issue for “committed and sincere mediation.”

Meanwhile Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Government is committed to the development of the new National Maternity Hospital at the Vincent’s site in Elm Park.

Significant progress has been made on the capital project, with planning permission for the hospital secured in 2017 with ‘substantial’ enabling works begun a year later.

“The ownership and governance arrangements are complex,” he said in a written Dáil reply late last week.

Corporate and clinical governance arrangements were set out in the Mulvey Agreement, finalised in 2016 following an original mediation process between the NMH and the SVHG.

It provides for a new company to have clinical, financial and operational in the provision of maternity, gynaecology and neonatal services.

It provides that the new hospital building, but not the land, remains in State ownership, with a lease instead for 149 years, extended from an original proposal of 99 years.

“The clear legal advice provided to the State is that the draft legal framework ensures that all legally permissible medical services will be provided in the new hospital,” Mr Donnelly said.

“We will continue to examine all options carefully as we move forward towards finalisation of the arrangements.

"I have been very clear that I will not bring anything to Government unless it provides assurances around all legally permissible services being provided in the new NMH.

“In addition, the safeguarding of the State’s investment must also be put beyond doubt.

“In that context, I intend to engage further with both St Vincent’s Healthcare Group and the Religious Sisters of Charity over the coming days and weeks.”