Taoiseach Micheál Martin today gave his backing to a reform of the Leaving Cert that would move away from the current heavy reliance on the June exams.

He said the Leaving Cert “is often too inflexible and it uses a very limited range of methods for learning assessment.”

Mr Martin said this became “even clearer during 2020 when, with no notice and with great pressure on everyone, a new system had to be put in place”.

While steering clear of direct comment on the 2021 exams, he added that “obviously, we need to develop a more permanent backstop – but equally we need to learn as much as possible from recent experience and see how we could do things differently”.

It is the Government’s stated intention to run the conventional exams but with no certainty about when schools will reopen, even for sixth year students, there is growing pressure for an alternative to be considered.

Speaking about longer term reform, the Taoiseach noted that “most countries in Europe have in place a mixed approach to assessment at school-leaving stage and we need to seriously engage with the potential benefits of this for Ireland.

“Ways where we can do more to encourage independent thinking and creativity must be considered.”

Mr Martin was addressing an event to mark the publication of the Education Matters Yearbook, livestreamed from Trinity College Dublin.

He said as critically important as education had been in the past, it was his firm belief that it would be even more important in the future, adding that the Government was committed to building a world-class system, from early years to higher and further education.

Consistent public health advice has unfortunately necessitated the closure of schools again. Their safe reopening as soon as possible remains a major priority for the Government.

He said that across all levels of education, “we must be open to innovation and addressing clear challenges faced by our country”.

At primary level, he spoke of the need to introduce a full national scheme for teaching European languages and to build on early steps to give every child access to music and cultural activities in school.

He identified literacy as another priority, and also said there was a need to “renew our approach to helping schools which serve communities with significant levels of educational disadvantage”.

At third level, the Taoiseach said the creation of the new Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science was a strong signal of Government’s belief in the role which knowledge will play in shaping Ireland’s future.

He said it covered areas that had grown dramatically and dynamically in recent decades, without much public debate, and it was time for a new, more active and strategic approach.

Mr Martin said among the roles of the new department would be the harnessing the potential for research, which was the basis for many of the jobs in the country today.

“From a position where Ireland was at the bottom of nearly every international ranking in research, we advanced to a leading position in key areas. For example, we now have one of the world’s leading centres for immunology research.

“We are witnessing the breakthroughs in vaccination for example. But we also see the potential for so much more in a post-Covid world – whether that means finding solutions to the climate crisis, making our cities better places to live and work, enabling remote learning and working, or ensuring balanced regional development and a more equal society.”

But he said Ireland had become overly prescriptive in some areas and there was a need “to build a broader culture of research to support both applied research and the basic, frontiers work which is essential to developing cutting-edge ideas and people.”

