Taoiseach says antigen tests will be subsidised to encourage widespread use

ANTIGEN tests will be subsidised by the Government to make them more affordable and to encourage their widespread and frequent use, the Taoiseach has said.

“We don’t encourage tests by making them them free, but we do want to encourage people to use antigen testing more frequently and more regularly,” he said today.

Antigen tests are free on demand in Northern Ireland. They are also free in the track and trace system in the Republic for testing of close contacts.

The tests cost €25 for three, or around €8 each.

Read More

It is believed the Government would be prepared to subsidise half the cost.

Meanwhile the booster programme will be stepped up, because Mr Martin said a third dose was “more impactful than the second dose.”

Data from those who had already received a booster was encouraging, “but we have to comply with existing guidance.”

He called for reduced socialisation by the public, saying the reopening of society had contributed to greater Delta case numbers and the Government could "never rule out have to take measures to reduce that impact."

He again called for personal responsibility, but would not be drawn on extending Covid passes to gyms, hairdressers and other operations.

The Cabinet subcommittee on Covid meets with Nphet tomorrow evening and will hear new modelling predictions, with Mr Martin saying the Government was “very concerned” at galloping case numbers, with Ireland now having the 12th worst incidence rate in the world.

“Clearly there is a seasonality context to it, but we will look at the broader issue of socialisation in facilitating its spread,” Mr Martin said.

Working from home was an area that would be studied, he said, pointing out it had allowed the phased return to the workplace, and it is now about 50pc. "It’s important to deliberate on that.”

The meeting was about “taking stock,” but also considering the booster programme, he said. “The booster campaign will have an impact over time.

“It will continue to expand and given protection to [further] age groups and cohorts over the coming weeks.” It was already resulting in less infection in the over-80s, he said.

While the Government was not ruling anything out, it was not looking at a lockdown, he said.

“We will make a clear communication to the public (after Cabinet).”

The Taoiseach stressed the country was in a very different position from a year ago, with over 90pc of the population vaccinated.

But he added: “We are extremely concerned about the high rise in numbers, hospitalisations and ICU admissions and illness.

“Vaccines are protecting, but they are not protecting100pc and we know that. The booster campaign will give increased protection over coming weeks.”

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, would be bringing to Cabinet proposals for the wider deployment of antigen testing, “and also making it that bit more affordable for people if we want to introduce a culture of greater utilisation of antigen testing.”

The Government would also try to explain more strongly how to use such tests, he speaking in Enniskillen following the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.