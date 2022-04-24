Taoiseach rules out cap on number of Ukrainian refugees as he visits emergency accommodation centre

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meeting with Ukrainian arrivals Natalia Danylink, Irina Zhuzha and her daughter Ivanna on a visit to the Millstreet Emergency Accommodation Centre today. Photo: Eamon Ward

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has ruled out a cap on the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland as he said the Government's priority will remain doing the utmost to offer humanitarian help for civilians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Mr Martin - speaking after he toured the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co Cork, where he met a number of Ukrainian families - said he was deeply moved by the sheer gratitude the Ukrainian citizens had shown towards Ireland and the offer of safe haven here.

"I am not contemplating caps (on refugees) - I am not talking about that. There will be challenges but we are part of a European-wide response," he said.

"First and foremost - we are not a military power - the thing we can do best is humanitarian (aid)."

The Taoiseach said that touring the emergency accommodation complex underlined what horrors the refugees had endured in their war-torn country.

He said Ireland should be very proud of its response to the Ukrainian crisis.

"I have been very moved to meet with so many of the Ukrainian residents here, so many families who have fled the war in Ukraine and one cannot but be struck by their sense of gratitude," Mr Martin said.

"Basic, simple gratitude articulated so eloquently and sincerely by them. The sense of peace and safety and security they have here now (in Ireland) for their children. That’s very clear in the conversations we had – and also that sense of, the articulation of the journeys they have travelled (just to get here).

"One mother with a six-month-old baby and another mother saying that her children were in a basement in their home for two weeks.

"They couldn’t talk, lights (were) out at night for fear of Russian soldiers come in to arrest them or what.

"One woman actually said to me that when they hear planes going overhead they (still) get a shudder and they get nervous.

"So in the first instance, Ireland is offering respite from that war, from that trauma and we should not lose sight of that.

"Over 25,000 people have come into the country in the space of less than two months. If you look at (this) historically, since 1999 maybe 100,000 refugees or asylum seekers have come into the country.

"So this is unprecedented against an unprecedented war in terms of its sheer targeting of civilian residential zones, levelling of towns, creating of terror, and across Europe.

"We are a part of a European-wide response to give safe haven in the first instance to the people of Ukraine - to the mothers and children.

"Their gratitude (is very moving) and what has overwhelmed them, and I need to say this, is the kindness of the Irish people, saying they are so kind here."

The Taoiseach said State agencies had been remarkable in their response to the humanitarian crisis - but more still needed to be done.

"Now we have more to do, the schools are coming in tomorrow to meet the parents in terms of organising education. Some parents are still worried about all of that but we reassured them about that.

"So there is much to be done but in two months Ireland has responded well and I want to thank the public servants across all of our agencies, across all of our government departments – Roderic O’Gorman and his department – for really pulling out all the stops in very quick time to absorb such large numbers and that needs to be said, notwithstanding that we have challenges ahead."

The Taoiseach refused to be drawn on whether a single agency now needed to be created to deal with the crisis.

"I met with the humanitarian organisations last Friday. We have a very constructive engagement, again what I stressed though is as we strive for the optimisation co-ordination, every government department every government agency has to be involved – it can’t be parked away to some agency and say it’s that agency’s job.

"Everybody has to work on this in terms of the best interest of the Ukrainians who are here with us now and also in terms of Ireland’s response of integration.

"Doing this as best we can under very exceptional circumstances coming hot on the heels of Covid-19 pandemic."

Mr Martin said issues in respect of refugee capacity would be sorted out in the future - but Ireland should not lose sight of the fact it was offering safety to people fleeing Ukraine for the sake of their children.

"The State has provided roughly, I think, 14,000 or 15,000 accommodations. Others have found accommodation themselves either with existing families that were here. That's how it happened in the space of two months, which is unprecedented in terms of the country's response.

"We have got to keep being innovative. And I've spoken to various ministers on that front."

He said the Government will consider expert housing data over the coming weeks.

"But our first priority has to be to give relief to families - some of the stories are quite horrific. I mean, many of the children have gone through a lot of trauma."

He warned the focus should be on Russia, President Vladimir Putin and ending the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"I want an end to the war. We have to keep the pressure on Putin not on ourselves. And that's the fundamental approach of the European Union. (It) will be on a range of fronts - the war should end. There is no moral justification for it.

"We believe there should be (every effort) around the sanctions to keep the pressure on Putin and we believe also that every effort should be made to bring this conflict to a resolution."

Two busloads carrying just over Ukrainian refugees arrived in Millstreet’s Green Glens Arena last Wednesday evening where it is expected they will be accommodated for several weeks until more permanent accommodation is secured.

In the past few weeks, the arena’s indoor area has been fitted with carpet and divided into special cubicles to accommodate families of two, three and four members. These units include beds for each occupant and a kitchenette and living area also.