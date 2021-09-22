Taoiseach rejects suggestion by UK minister that Joe Biden does not ‘fully appreciate’ Northern Ireland Protocol row

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has rejected suggestions from the UK government that US President Joe Biden does not “fully appreciate” the details of the Northern Ireland Protocol row.

Mr Martin said “anybody who suggests that President Biden doesn't get Northern Ireland or understand it is wrong” in response to comments by UK Environment Secretary George Eustice.

Mr Eustice told Sky News earlier today that the row over post-Brexit arrangements between the UK and the EU was “very complicated” and that the President was "not sure he does fully appreciate all of that".

But speaking in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Martin said: “He understands it very well and our team in Washington, Ambassador Mulhall and the team have consistently used every opportunity to appraise the American administration of the importance of the UK-EU trade agreement, the role the protocol has within that agreement, and also that the European Union is in solution mode in respect of this and wants to resolve this.

“We appreciate the fact that President Biden and his administration have been very consistent in their messaging to the UK government, in terms of all working together to make sure we do not undermine the Good Friday Agreement and I think the focus has to switch now, both with the UK government, the Irish Government and the EU working in partnership to resolve these issues.

“I believe it can be done and I believe the European Union is up for a solution. I met with Vice President [Maros] Sefcovic, he went to Northern Ireland, met all of the parties, I've met the Northern Ireland parties, where there is a will there’s a way and these issues can be resolved.”

Responding to comments by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the protocol did not come up at all during his Oval Office meeting with President Biden on Tuesday, Mr Martin said the Irish Government does “discuss it quite often at every meeting with the UK government”.

He added: “The US administration have a clear line of communication to us in respect and they take it seriously because obviously successive US governments have invested significantly in the peace process and to them it has been one of the good success stories in modern times in terms of resolution of conflict.

“Even yesterday, we were sharing a panel of speakers at the UN with Colombian peacemakers, and others in terms of the lessons to be learned from Northern Ireland, the role of Eamon Gilmore, as an EU envoy in terms of the peace process there. So from the American perspective they do communicate, and I know at the G7 a lot of leaders communicated the importance of getting a resolution to this and working in good faith.”

Earlier, Mr Martin addressed the Council on Foreign Relations with former US special envoy to Northern Ireland Richard Haas.

Today in New York Mr Martin is due to meet the board of the Ireland Funds who have raised over $600m since their foundation 45 years ago.

Mr Martin will also meet the president and CEO of Northwell Health Michael Dowling, who originally hails from Limerick, and was a significant figure during New York’s Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Martin will later take part in a meeting of EU-Africa heads of government at the UN to discuss funding the building up of vaccine production capacity in Africa.