Taoiseach praises 'considerable courage' of priest who Sean Quinn complained about to the Vatican
TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has backed the Cavan priest about whom businessman Seán Quinn has complained to the Vatican.
Mr Varadkar praised Fr Oliver O’Reilly, A priest in the Ballyconnell parish, for showing “considerable courage” in his homily after the kidnapping and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (IQH) executive Kevin Lunney.
Fr O'Reilly's scathing homily condemned a mafia-style group with its own godfather that behind the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney on his way home from work on September 17.
The ‘Sunday Independent’ revealed yesterday that Mr Quinn wrote to the Vatican last month to complain about the priest’s remarks which were widely-reported at the time.
"Fr O'Reilly has referred to the 'paymaster or paymasters' and 'godfather', making clear and false references to me. In subsequent media interviews, Fr O'Reilly stated that 'the dogs in the street' knows who the paymaster was to whom he referred,” Mr Quinn wrote.
Mr Varadkar has extended his support to Fr O’Reilly for what a spokesman said was “offering moral leadership in a difficult time in a homily he gave following the kidnapping and assault" on Mr Lunney.
Mr Varadkar said in a statement: “In his homily following the vicious assault on Kevin Lunney, Fr O’Reilly spoke from the heart and the head and offered leadership to a distressed community.
“He offered moral guidance to his community, he condemned the savagery of the kidnapping and the ongoing campaign of intimidation, and called on everyone to cooperate with the authorities.
“I believe that Fr O’Reilly showed considerable courage in giving this homily and I commend him for doing so.”
In a statement last night, the ACP, which represents over 1,000 priests, said it supported Fr O'Reilly and the position he has adopted in relation to the attack on Mr Lunney.
