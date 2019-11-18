TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has backed the Cavan priest about whom businessman Seán Quinn has complained to the Vatican.

Taoiseach praises 'considerable courage' of priest who Sean Quinn complained about to the Vatican

Mr Varadkar praised Fr Oliver O’Reilly, A priest in the Ballyconnell parish, for showing “considerable courage” in his homily after the kidnapping and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (IQH) executive Kevin Lunney.

Fr O'Reilly's scathing homily condemned a mafia-style group with its own godfather that behind the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney on his way home from work on September 17.

The ‘Sunday Independent’ revealed yesterday that Mr Quinn wrote to the Vatican last month to complain about the priest’s remarks which were widely-reported at the time.

