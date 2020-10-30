Taoiseach pledges State 'won't be found wanting' in response to Mother and Baby Home report

Rebecca Coughlan hangs baby shoes outside Aras an Uachtarain during a protest to highlight opposition to the sealing of records into the Tuam mother and baby home scandal. Picture: Crispin Rodwell

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has pledged that the State "won't be found wanting" in its response to the findings of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby homes.

Mr Martin did not rule out a State apology or redress scheme for survivors of the institutions and also said the Government is expecting no obstacles to the release of the Commission's report.

Children Minister Roderic O'Gorman is due to receive the 4,000-page report today but it won't be published immediately as it is to be reviewed by the Attorney General.

Mr Martin said that the government "is not anticipating obstacles or barriers to its release".

He added: "The whole purpose of establishing the Commission was to tell as comprehensive a story as possible about what I regard as the very shameful and dark, dark period in our society and country's history."

Mr Martin said it's "a story deserves to be told, and needs to be told and obviously needs to be shared with the people of Ireland, and that is my objective and indeed the objective of the wider government.

"I would anticipate that we will publish this as soon as possible."

Mr Martin said he met with survivors' and advocacy groups today to discuss access to records which has been the subject of huge controversy in recent days.

He said the application of GDPR data protection laws was discussed as well as legislation to give statutory access to records for people generally and for people who were adopted from the homes.

He also said the meeting covered plans for a "proper archival centre" that would also include records from Industrial Schools and Magdalene Laundries.

Asked about the possibility of a redress scheme Mr Martin said: "I don't want to obviously pre-empt the report itself. I'd like to read it myself...

"Certainly we won't be found wanting in terms of the comprehensive response."

On a possible State apology he said: "I'm ruling nothing out at all.

"I'm very conscious that it's a wider societal issue as well...

"I think the important thing as well is that we inform the current generation and future generations."

Online Editors