Taoiseach pays tribute to former journalist Tom Reddy who has died

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led tributes to former Irish Independent journalist and ex-Fianna Fáil press director Tom Reddy who has died.

Mr Reddy, who died on Monday, was a former senior journalist and European correspondent with Independent Newspapers, ministerial adviser and a former director of aid agency GOAL.

Mr Martin remembered Mr Reddy as a talented journalist and political analyst, as well as a gentleman.

The Taoiseach extended sympathies to Mr Reddy’s family from Fianna Fáil.

According to a death notice, Mr Reddy died at Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross, south Dublin.

It reads: “Sadly missed by his son Austin and daughter Erin, his sister Kate (Catherine), his close cousins, Mary McNamara and Tommy O’Dwyer, his nieces Jane, Maria and Emily, extended family, relatives and friends.”

Recently, the former journalist had gained a Masters in screenwriting for TV and Film at the national film school, the Institute of Art Design and Technology (IADT) in Dun Laoghaire.

He authored three non-fiction books, including 2011’s Race for the Áras.

Mr Reddy’s funeral will take place on Wednesday at Thurles Parish in Co Tipperary.