Taoiseach Micheál Martin warns of ‘fraying’ relationship with UK

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has asked the next British prime minister to change course on Northern Ireland in a major speech today in Oxford as he warned of a “fraying” relationship.

Monday will see the likely announcement of Liz Truss as the new leader of the Conservative Party and replacement for Boris Johnson in No 10.

But she is also the Foreign Secretary who has piloted through a Bill on the Northern Ireland Protocol that would take a wrecking ball to Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement with the EU and which threatens the delicate balance in the North.

“I want to work in an open and constructive way with the new British Prime Minister,” Mr Martin told a conference of the British Irish Association — attended notably by EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who has led protocol talks for the 27 member states.

“I sincerely believe that the EU would respond positively to a serious and genuine signal from the new British prime minister that their priority is to reach an agreed outcome on the issues around implementation of the protocol,” Mr Martin said.

His remarks amount to a call for a new approach, since Ms Truss claimed Britain was being forced to act unilaterally — and is providing for legislation to override the pact, which has passed the Commons and is now headed for the House of Lords.

“Regrettably, unilateral action on the protocol and on legacy is at odds with the spirit of partnership that is needed to underpin the Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Martin told his audience.

“It is testing and fraying that partnership between us.”

The Taoiseach said be believed that the British government’s current course of action “risks further instability in Northern Ireland and damage to key sectors of the economy”.

He called for “sustained political partnerships” in support of the Good Friday Agreement with the British government and the Northern Ireland Executive — which has yet to be formed since elections last April.

Partnership was needed all the more against the background of a terrible war in Europe and shifting political dynamics, Mr Martin said.

“I speak at a time of political change here, as we await the announcement on Monday of a new leader of the Conservative party and the new prime minister of the UK. I wish them well in the challenging times ahead,” he said.

But he added starkly: “I am deeply concerned about the British government’s legislation which would unilaterally undo core elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

He said he was not only anxious about the further partnership model, between both Ireland and the UK and the EU and the UK, but also about “the wider message it sends about a rules-based international order,” coming close to contrasting London’s messaging on Russia and Ukraine with its stated intention to act alone on “domestic” affairs.

Mr Martin said he was most of all concerned because the current Protocol Bill “is neither in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland, nor what they want”.

There had been genuine difficulties with aspects of implementation, but these had to be addressed together, the Taoiseach said, adding pointedly that the EU had listened very carefully to the concerns of people in Northern Ireland.

“It [the EU] has already put forward practical proposals and I want to take a moment to thank Vice President Sefcovic for his very strong, engaged and constructive leadership of these efforts.”

Mr Martin said he believed there was a path to an agreed way forward on outstanding issues, but only “if we keep our focus on addressing the real problems that affect people in Northern Ireland”.

Pragmatic and operational solutions could be devised, but only an agreed outcome between the EU and the UK would provide a durable solution, he warned.

If achieved, it would provide much-needed legal and economic certainty for business and the people of Northern Ireland, he added.

“The benefits of doing so are clear. The risks of not doing so are significant.

"We have an obligation as leaders to demonstrate that democratic, serious politics work,” he added.