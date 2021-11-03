Taoiseach Michéal Martin says he did not use the Government jet to fly to the COP26 summit

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin did not use the Government jet to fly to the COP26 summit earlier this week - but has refused to say it will no longer be used where there is an alternative commercial flight.

Mr Martin returned from the global climate action summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday night and told the Dáil on Wednesday that he and his officials stayed in Edinburgh because of how busy the host city was.

“I didn't use the government jet to go and because of the sheer numbers of people there we stayed in Edinburgh and took the journey down because there's enormous crowds in Glasgow right now,’ he told the Dáil.

While confirming he did not use the jet to fly to Scotland for the major climate action meeting, Mr Martin said it was still necessary for the Learjet 45 to be used by him and other members of the Government to attend overseas engagements and return to Ireland promptly.

“The Government jet isn't being used that frequently, not because of design, I’ll be frank, because we do need to get to meetings, we need to get back and be here," Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach suggested that maintenance issues meant the jet could sometimes not be used.

The issue of the jet's use was raised by Independent TD Michael McNamara who said it should not be used in circumstances where alternative commercial flights are available.

“Will you confirm that it [the Government jet] won't be used anymore where there is at least a feasible alternative where there are commercial flights to the city of destination?” Mr McNamara asked Mr Martin.

Speaking to Independent.ie later, Mr McNamara said that while he accepted ministers had to be in various places at various times, “if it’s a city with scheduled flights like Glasgow then given the amount of carbon emissions, it is impossible to justify its use".





