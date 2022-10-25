Taoiseach Micheál Martin apologises to graffiti artist for using copyrighted work in TikTok video

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has apologised to a Dublin graffiti artist for using copyrighted work in a TikTok video.

In a now deleted TikTok video on Micheál Martin’s account, a mural in Cork by artist Asbestos was shown in a series of promotional images displaying local Cork art and sights – altering the ‘it’s corn’ viral trend to ‘it’s Cork’.

The video, before being deleted, had been watched over 158,000 times.

The mural, titled What is Home, depicts a figure with a cardboard house over his head, a “critical, but not political” statement on the current housing crisis, said Asbestos.

According to him, neither the Taoiseach nor his representatives requested permission to use the mural or photos of the mural – both of which he said are his copyrighted art and intellectual property.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Asbestos said that “I do not endorse him or his government, they have been in power and caused a great deal of this crisis. This mural is about a crisis in housing, in homelessness and the Irish governments terrible response.

“I listened to many wonderful Cork people tell me how scared and uncertain they were about their housing situations, they blame the system, and you are in charge of it Micheál.

“This art was made for the public, not to be co-opted by politicians. I request that our Taoiseach remove this content, apologise for making it seem like I endorse him and arrange for suitable remuneration for the copyright material he has no legal right to use without permission. Any money received will go to housing charities.”

Asbestos, whose artwork includes the prominent Pass Freely on O’Connell Street, spoke to the Irish Independent about the use of art for political gain and the difficulties surrounding current copyright law.

“I think he's trying to co-op somebody's art into a narrative and using that art to make himself look cool or make himself look like he understands the situation.

“He is the Taoiseach of the country. So, he bears responsibility, and he's foolishly using a mural that is criticizing him and criticizing the situation.

“There would be no need for a mural about 'What is Home' if the housing crisis didn't exist.

“If he had asked for permission, I would have said no. He didn't even give me the opportunity. But I would have said no, because I know he would be using it for political gain,” said Asbestos.

This has also sparked conversation around the framework of copyright when talking about public art, which Asbestos says is still severely misunderstood.

“It is a piece of public art. But that doesn’t mean it's not copyrightable.

“I think there's a massive misunderstanding, which is understandable because copyright law is complex. But anything that has been created as an artistic work is fully copyrightable, no matter whether it's on the streets or not.

“The way that people believe that artists’ work can just be taken and used without regard for the work that they put in, is a wider question, and comes from a sense of entitlement.”

He went on to clarify that he has no problem with people using pictures for themselves or posting them online, the problem lies in when they are using it for commercial or political purposes.

“This is more about a politician who feels he can use anything and everything for his own gain and that artists are there for his purpose, as opposed for the public.”

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach told the Irish Independent: “The video in question has been removed from the Taoiseach’s TikTok account. We acknowledge permission was not sought for the image and the Taoiseach apologies for this unintended error. It was removed as soon as it was drawn to our attention.

“Any offence caused to the artist was unintentional. There was no attempt to give the impression the artist was endorsing the Taoiseach.”