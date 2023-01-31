Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says decision will be made within weeks on which cost-of-living supports will continue

Decisions on which cost-of-living supports will continue and which will be dropped will be made by the middle of next month, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar was asked about the possible retention of the 9pc special VAT rate in hospitality, which is due to rise to 13.5pc from March 1.

“No decision has been made on that. We would hope to make a decision no later than the middle of February, so people get advance notice,” he said.

He indicated that extra funds would be available to the Government during 2023.

“We are probably heading for a budget surplus again this year,” he said, noting there had been a €5bn surplus last year.

But after raising hopes, he immediately added: “We should never forget that we've a debt as well - of €250bn.

“It’s not that we have to pay it back, but we do have to service (it) every year. And as interest rates rise, that's going to become more expensive.”

Mr Varadlar acknowledged that the rising cost of living is “biting hard”.

“It is affecting many people and families who are struggling to make ends meet, notwithstanding the help that has come from Government in recent months.”

He said inflation was now slowing down, “and it is good to see that prices are not rising as fast as they were a few months ago, but they are still rising”.

He added that a number of permanent actions had been taken to bring down the cost of living for people, including a reduction in the cost of childcare, the rent credit (of €500 for a single person or €1,000 for a couple), and the increase of €12 a week in all weekly welfare payments.

“Tens of thousands more pensioners now qualify for the fuel allowance. Income taxes are going down, which people will see in their payslips this month. There has been an increase in the national minimum wage. As well as that, another energy credit of €200 per household is due in March,” he said.

“Many things are being done by Government to help people with the cost of living.

“There will not be a cliff-edge at the end of February. A number of measures that were due to end at the end of February are now under review.

“We acknowledge that we will need to do something to help people with the rising cost of living throughout the spring. We have not made any firm decisions on that.

“The key ministers involved will sit down next week to look at options, with a view to making an announcement by the middle of the month so that people have certainty going into March.”

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit said politician’s clinics were overflowing with people affected by the cost of living crisis.