Taoiseach Micheál Martin has “no intention” of responding to a request from Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald for a meeting to discuss sacking Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Ms McDonald wrote to Mr Martin on Monday seeking to discuss her request for Mr Varadkar to be removed from office over the leaking of a confidential Government document to a friend in 2019.

A spokesperson for Mr Martin strongly criticised Ms McDonald's actions in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“The Taoiseach received a letter last night and gets letters on a very regular basis from Mary Lou McDonald,” they said.

“In many instances, these letters are purely political. It’s a tactic used on a far too frequent basis by the Sinn Féin leader and it lacks sincerity.

“The Taoiseach has no intention of responding on this occasion.”

This morning Mr Varadkar said gardaí have not been in touch with him regarding the leaking of a GP document to “tell me what crime or law I might have broken”.

Mr Varadkar was speaking to Pat Kenny on Newstalk after it emerged officers had upgraded the investigation to a criminal one.

And it came after Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald reiterated her call for the Tánaiste to resign or be sacked over the matter.

"First of all, I can only tell you what I now, as of today, no public authority has been in touch with me, to tell me what I am accused of – what crime or law I might have broken,” Mr Varadkar said.

He added that everything he was hearing was coming from media reports and he didn't know what was "true."

"I know the gardai are investigating a report four or five moths ago," he added.

"I have offered to be interviewed and make a statement under caution...I want to have this matter concluded."

Mr Vardakar said that the information contained in the document detailing an agreement between Government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) had been in the public domain prior to his sending it to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the NAGP.

But he admitted his sharing the document was "inappropriate," and he added "I apologised for it."

"I didn't do anything illegal or corrupt, there was no personal gain, I didn't cause harm to anyone, or gain (from it.)" he added.

He added that the information shared was "not a cabinet document," nor "a budget secret".

"It wasn't even a contract, it was about changes and negotiations were concluded and I have a cabinet memo to say that," he said.

He added that the "information was already in the public domain" and was released "by the HSE, IMO and widely reported in the media."

"Those confidential details in the document were in the public domain long before I shared it with Dr Ó Tuathail."

He said his legal representatives had contacted gardai and he had not had to take any time out from work.

And he was highly critical of Sinn Fein and Mary Lou McDonald, stating instead of making her priority the vaccine programme, the Northern Ireland protocol or the difficulty thousands of people on Pandemic Unemployment Payment, are "facing" she prioritised political point scoring.

"She wanted to meet [the Taoiseach] about me - it doesn't matter the outcome of the investigation ... it is just a political tactic."

He added that this highlighted Sinn Fein's "double standard" when taking into account that in "2014, the then leader of Sinn Fein [Gerry Adams] was arrested, questioned about the murder of Jean McConville.

"No one asked that they step aside."

Ms McDonald said yesterday that while the matter was being investigated by Gardaí she felt the issue was a “gross breach” and an “abuse of position” by the then Taoiseach.

She said the incident is “the worst form of insider crony politics”.

Ms McDonald also told Newstalk that if this type of action had been carried out and admitted by anyone in any organisation, they would be sacked.

And she told the station’s breakfast show she found it “astonishing” that there would be any attempts to link such actions to controversies within her party in recent years.

“There is no equivalence”, Ms McDonald said.

“We have seen a gross abuse of power when Leo Varadkar was Taoiseach…. I am of the belief the Taoiseach should have removed him from his position in November.

“The criminal aspect of this is not for us to call - that's a matter for the [gardai]....

“I’m sticking with what we know, what the taoiseach conceded happened on the floor of the Dail.

“It was reckless… This was the taoiseach, the head of government.”

She added that it was “a draft GP document, a document the health minister could not get his hands on.”

“Any other individual would have been sacked,” Ms McDonald said.

Two Fianna Fáil TDs, Marc MacSharry and Jackie Cahill, broke ranks with their party yesterday and said he should step aside while the investigation was under way.

This morning Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also backed the Fine Gael leader, telling Newstalk Breakfast he had worked with Mr Varadkar for many years and that a resignation was not warranted. Sinn Féin were “just looking for a polictical head”, he said.

