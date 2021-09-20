TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has for the first time cast doubt over Ireland’s commitment to its 12.5pc corporation tax rate.

Speaking at a press conference with New York Governor Kathy Hochul at her office in Midtown Manhattan, Mr Martin said: "I am not going to be making commitments one way or the other to any companies.”

At a later doorstep with Irish media outside the Governor’s office, Mr Martin repeatedly refused to guarantee the State’s low 12.5pc rate, which has been a cornerstone of Irish tax policy for decades.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has developed proposals for a global corporation tax rate of “at least” 15pc, but Ireland is so far not one of the more than 130 countries and jurisdictions to sign up to the deal

“We're in negotiations at the moment, we are, I mean, 12.5pc is our rate, but there's discussions underway within the OECD. So we have made it very clear from the outset that we are engaging in the OECD process in a constructive way and we want certainty, and we want continuity,” Mr Martin told Irish journalists.

Asked why he could no longer give a guarantee on the 12.5pc rate, Mr Martin said: “We’re not in a position right now when we’re in discussions, we’re involved in a process, this isn’t about guarantees around specifics.

“It’s been a key part of our tax policy but as we’ve said we’re engaging in an OECD process. I am saying we are engaging in a process, that’s where it stands and at the moment we have not agreed to the conclusions that have been arrived at so far in that process because they don’t give us any certainty or continuity about the future.”

On his first visit to the US since he took office, the Taoiseach said the Irish-based multinational companies he speaks to “understand the process” and he had met many of those which are located in Ireland.

“They understand the process, they understand that Ireland has to be a part of the OECD process as we have been since 2013 and that's no big surprise to anybody. But there's still a journey to travel on this yet on a number of fronts, and that's where it is. I think the chief executives are well aware of where this is at the moment.”

At his earlier press conference with the Governor, Mr Martin said Ireland believes in a “multilateral free market approach” in that it wants Irish companies to come to America and vice versa.

Mr Martin said further discussions on the OECD deal were underway, that he had meetings with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and the two other Coalition party leaders, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan, during the week, and that there will be further discussions over the next six weeks before the agreement is included.

“Our taxation is utterly transparent and very clear. The issues that we would be insisting on is certainty and continuity in tax frameworks so that companies know the landscape over a reasonable period of time,” he said.

Mr Martin said he had got feedback from companies “in respect of where they want Ireland to land” in terms of the tax issue.

More to follow…