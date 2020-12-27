Tánaiste says 'door is always open' for UK to rejoin EU

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the "door is always open" for the UK to rejoin the European Union.

Mr Varadkar's comments come as the Government warns businesses that they will need to grapple with new customs checks from this Friday on.

The Cabinet will discuss supports for the most affected sectors at a special meeting on Tuesday where Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will brief ministers on the post-Brexit trade deal struck by the UK and the EU on Christmas Eve.

The tariff-free, quota-free arrangement runs to 2,000 pages, but the Government is warning there will still be significant changes for businesses, including extra customs checks and more bureaucracy from this Friday, January 1, as well as problems with the use of the UK landbridge.

If they have not already done so, businesses must now decide whether to deal with the new custom arrangements in house or through an intermediary.

Read More

Any food of animal or plant origin must be registered with the Department of Agriculture on the TRACES system and businesses must become familiar with the regulatory procedures and controls in this area, as well as look at supply chain issues.

Speaking on Christmas Eve, Mr Varadkar said: "There will be some difficulty around the landbridge, we've seen that in recent weeks related to stockpiling prior to the December 31 deadline and also related to Covid as well and none of those things will be resolved by this deal unfortunately."

He said there was a lot of capacity on ferry services that will allow hauliers to avoid having to use the landbridge and he said the Government will work with British authorities and ports at Calais to try and minimise delays.

Asked if he believed there would be a point in five or 10 years' time where Britain might wish to rejoin the EU, Mr Varadkar said: "I think that's unlikely, I think now they've decided to leave, they're gone and we need to accept that as we do and try to strengthen relationships bilaterally and also through the European Union.

"But the door is always open, the door is to any European country whether it's Britain or countries in the western Balkans, the door is always open to this common European home which they helped to build.

"Whether that's a closer relationship with the single market in the future or a full membership, that door is open.

"But that's always going to be a sovereign decision for them, not us."

Mr Coveney said he regretted the UK's departure but that he now hoped talk of Brexit will "fade away".

"The border, the peace process, billions in tariffs and our place in the single market were all threatened by Brexit, these have all now been put to bed," he said.

"When you weigh up the enormous damage of a no deal, I think Ireland has defended itself against the vulnerabilities Brexit forced upon us.

"The protection from the Irish protocol and this deal is beyond what many predicted would be possible."

Read More

Sunday Independent