Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: ‘all ok for next stage of re-opening on Monday’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that vaccination of under 35 is “really working now” as the next phase of reopening will begin on Monday.

On social media he said: Cases have plateaued/falling. Rise in patients in hospital and ICU slowing. All ok for next stage of reopening on Monday.”

It comes as the HSE operates walk-in Covid vaccination clinics in locations across the country today.

The clinics are open for people aged 12 to 15 and older. Most of the clinics are for the first or second doses of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine.

HSE Chief Paul Reid said that: “One of the positives from Covid-19 has been the innovation and mobilisation across the public service.

"All our key agencies and services responded collectively in a way to protect the public throughout. I’m proud of the continued role played by the wider health service too.”

Figures yesterday showed that 1,414 cases of Covid-19 were reported.

Meanwhile the HSE today urged people on social media: “If you’re leaving home today, please remember to follow public health guidelines – keep your distance from anyone you meet, wear a face covering indoors or in crowded outdoor spaces, and keep washing those hands. We can do this.”