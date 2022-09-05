A man is to appear in court tonight in connection with the violent deaths of three siblings in Tallaght at the weekend.

Twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (8) and their sister Lisa Cash (18) died after the frenzied attack at their home at the Rossfield estate in the early hours of Sunday morning.

All three suffered injuries consistent with being stabbed with a large knife.

Gardaí arrested a 24-year-old man, known to the siblings, on suspicion of the triple murder.

