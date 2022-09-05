| 16.3°C Dublin

breaking Tallaght stabbings: Man to appear in court in connection with violent death of three siblings

Lisa Cash (18) with twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8). Expand

Close

Lisa Cash (18) with twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8).

Lisa Cash (18) with twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8).

Lisa Cash (18) with twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8).

A man is to appear in court tonight in connection with the violent deaths of three siblings in Tallaght at the weekend.

Twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (8) and their sister Lisa Cash (18) died after the frenzied attack at their home at the Rossfield estate in the early hours of Sunday morning.

All three suffered injuries consistent with being stabbed with a large knife.

Gardaí arrested a 24-year-old man, known to the siblings, on suspicion of the triple murder.

A man is due to appear in court in connection with the investigation later tonight.

More to follow


Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy