Talented Laois hurler dies suddenly in US

Paddy Branagan (30) died in the US at the weekend

A talented hurler who represented Laois at senior level has died suddenly in the US.

Father-of-one Paddy Branagan (30), originally from Graiguecullen, had lived in the US for a number of years.

He died unexpectedly in Alabama at the weekend while on a work trip.

Locals in the tight-knit community of Graiguecullen on the Laois/Carlow border are said to be comforting the heartbroken family.

Efforts are being made to bring Mr Branagan’s body home.

Mr Branagan is survived by his son Sonny, his mother and seven siblings.

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.

In a statement Graigcullen GAA said: ‘’We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of one of our own Paddy Branagan.

"Paddy was a part of the 2010 minor and U21 winning teams. He went on to represent our club with great pride in the intervening years and was an exceptional talent on the field representing both Graiguecullen and Laois.

"Everyone at Graiguecullen GAA sends our condolences to Mary, Lorraine, Peter, Mary Claire, Thomas, Seamie, Sarah, Sonny, Shannon and the extended Branagan family at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”