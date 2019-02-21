A MOTORIST who was found with a pint glass beside their seat in their car is due to appear in court.

'Taking drink driving to another level' - motorist with pint beside their seat to appear in court

Gardai have shared photos of the pint glass, which appeared to have alcohol in it, as well as an opened multi-pack of cans of Guinness.

They said that the man "took drink driving to another level."

A statement shared on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook account this evening said: "Man arrested at a Meath Roads Policing checkpoint last night took drink driving to another level.

"Pint glass found beside drivers seat. He was arrested and later charged and will appear at Drogheda District Court.

"The Checkpoint was on the R132 at Gormanstown."

Online Editors