Tuesday 8 May 2018

'Take yours home' - Firefighters warn waste and litter may become arson targets if left in public areas

Credit: Dublin Fire Brigade
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Dublin Fire Brigade warned sun-seekers to take their rubbish home in an effort to prevent further fires.

Firefighters from Finglas station attended a blaze in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas South on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: Dublin Fire Brigade

According to the DFB, the fire was prevented from spreading through dry vegetation in the area.

"Waste & litter can be a target for arson, take yours home," a spokesperson said.

The statement follows calls for a crackdown on drinking at popular Dublin meeting spot after area left covered in litter.

Labour Party Councillor Mary Freehil is calling for increased garda presence along Dublin's canals, saying the amount of rubbish strewn there over the bank holiday weekend was "huge."

