Met Éireann has now issued a snow-ice warning for all Irish counties as snow, sleet and storms have been forecast for the coming days.

Met Éireann has now issued a snow-ice warning for all Irish counties as snow, sleet and storms have been forecast for the coming days.

'Take caution': Snow-ice warning now in effect for the entire country

The warming came into effect at 9pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until 9pm on Thursday.

They previously issued a snow-ice warning for 20 counties only, which was due to come into effect at 6am on Thursday. "A widespread severe frost Wednesday night/Thursday morning leading to icy conditions on untreated surfaces.

"Some showers of snow also." Meanwhile, road users have been urged to "take extra care" as there will be icy patches and temperatures as low as -4C.

The Road Safety Authority has issued advice to help people to stay safe. A spokesperson said: "Slippery paths and treacherous roads are expected due to snow accumulation. Rain will follow clearing the snow.

"Lower temperatures will mean roads may be icy, beware of black ice. "The RSA is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip."

Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer

Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass

Watch out for black ice, if the road looks polished or glossy it could be, black ice one of winter's worst hazards: Black Ice is difficult to see! It is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle or is overlooked entirely. It can occur especially in sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls

Use dipped headlights at all times to ensure you are seen by other motorists

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space

Remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey

In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration

Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends

Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front (Target Fixing). This can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to be able to brake safely

In heavy fog, turn off your radio and let down your driver’s window a fraction, so as you can hear other traffic

The best thing to do in extremely bad weather is to stay off the road. Take heed of warnings not to go out and travel only if absolutely necessary. This leaves the emergency services free to deal with real emergencies

With sunny spells also forecast for certain parts of the country, drivers are reminded of the danger posed by ‘sun glare’: Minimize risk by wearing sun glasses, ensuring your windscreen is clear of grease or grime inside and out and adding windshield washer fluid to the water in the reservoir For more advice on severe weather driving tips please visit here.

For further weather updates, visit Met Eireann’s website here

Online Editors