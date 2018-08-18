A status yellow weather warning has bee issued as heavy rainfall and gale force winds are expected to lash the country.

Tail end of Storm Ernesto hits tonight - but the weekend is not all wet and windy

High intensity rainfall, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ernesto, is expected over a relatively short period of time for many areas on Saturday night.

Total rainfall of 20mm, and a risk of spot flooding, is expected in most counties with higher falls locally.

The fifth-named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has been brewing over the North Atlantic over the last few days.

It was packing winds of around 75 kmph as it moved towards Europe off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, on Thursday according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Florida.

While the storm "has likely reached its peak intensity", it should be able to "maintain its intensity due in part to its expected fast forward speed over the North Atlantic", warned the NHC.

The remnants of the storm will hit Connacht around 6pm on tonight and will reach the east coast by around midnight.

The heavy burst of rain is expected to continue into Sunday morning. However, it should clear by midday.

Met Eireann's most recent rainfall warning will come into force at 6pm and will remain in place until Sunday morning at 4am.

The wind warning, issued over occasionally gale force south to southwest winds, came into force at 12pm this afternoon.

Highest temperatures today will reach 17 degrees in the northwest to 24 degrees in the southeast, with winds making it seem cooler.

After the night of rain, Sunday is expected to be mainly dry but overcast, with some sunny spells breaking through every so often.

Online Editors