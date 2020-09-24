System to test passengers arriving into Dublin Airport for Covid-19 being explored, Dáil told

A notice for arriving passengers regarding at Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport (/PA)

The Dublin Airport Authority is exploring the establishment of Covid-19 tests on entry into Ireland, the Dáil has heard.

An antigen test has a turnaround time of 20 minutes, junior transport minister Hildegarde Naughton was told.

She said she had met with the DAA on Wednesday ahead of Ireland’s planned adoption of a new EU-wide travel standard, to be told they were currently modelling a testing regime.

The authority said it was exploring options, believed to include a charge to arriving passengers for their test. It was currently assessing the business and public health impacts, as well as “projected passenger demand,” she said.

It was also important that the airport screening would stand alone from existing State testing capacity and did not intrude on such public health efforts, Ms Naughton said.

Independent Waterford TD Matt Shanahan told her that antigen testing was suitable and had a turnaround time of 20 minutes. “I can not understand why it is not used more widely,” he said.

Minister Naughton said the EU-wide approach and proposals for a common Green list were due to be discussed at a European Council meeting scheduled for October 13.

While it was essential to get international travel back up and operating to greater scale, it was also vital to do it in a way that was safe for all concerned, she said.

