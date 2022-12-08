Swindler Catriona Carey’s old home goes on market for €550k a month after repossession

Convicted fraudster Catriona Carey’s former home is back on the market, with an asking price of more than half-a-million euro.

The five-bedroom property in Weir View Hill, Co Kilkenny, was repossessed by Start Mortgages last month after the former Ireland hockey player racked up arrears of €359,000. It has now been put up for sale for €550,000.

The property description states it is a “substantial home spanning 2,364 square feet”.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen-diner, sunroom, utility, bathroom and living room.

The first floor has “five well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which are en suite, and the main family bathroom”.

Weir View Hill is on the Castlecomer Road, within walking distance of Kilkenny city centre.

The former Kilkenny camogie player lost her home after defaulting on her mortgage payments for a decade.

Last month, Start Mortgages and a company specialising in bailiff services took possession of the property.

Last May, Carey was given three months to leave her home after an order for possession was granted to Start.

An affidavit of a litigation leader for Start in April stated Carey had not made any repayment on her mortgage since November 27, 2012.

There was a stay of execution of three months on the possession order, which gave her until August to leave the property. However, it was late October before she vacated the place.

When the bank took possession, all the furniture had been removed and she was no longer living there.

The balance outstanding on the property last March was €876,000, including the €359,000 in arrears.

It is the second property Carey woman has lost this year.

Last March, a four-bedroom property, also on Kilkenny’s Castlecomer Road, was sold for €365,000 on auction site Bidx1. Receivers were initially appointed to take charge of the property in 2014. Carey had been renting the house to a family for €800 a month.

She has also incurred significant arrears on a property she owns on the Laois-Carlow border.

Meanwhile, the garda investigation into the mortgage scam carried out through her company Careysfort Asset Estates continues.

Dozens of people were promised deals that would help them keep their homes and business properties – once they paid Careysfort a substantial deposit.

In return, the firm was supposed to secure them new mortgages at a lower rate.

Carey received hundreds of thousands of euro in deposits, but the new deals never materialised.

Instead, she spent €200,000 on personal items, expensive holidays and a €55,000 BMW.

At least 45 people are believed to have come forward to gardaí since last February.

The BMW was seized by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and remains impounded.

Gardaí are still holding her passport, and the GNECB is continuing to investigate allegations against her.

Carey is due to appear before the courts in the new year to appeal a four-year driving ban imposed last May.