'Swimming levels the playing field' - paralysed gardener on how he completed gruelling charity challenge

A YEAR ago Matt Walker lay in a hospital bed in agonising pain and unable to move after a devastating accident.

Yet last weekend, despite being paralysed from the waist down, he completed the gruelling Gaelforce Great Fjord Swim at Killary Harbour.

“I don’t think I moved for three weeks after the operation. I had a pulley bar and I was trying to lift myself up and down in that way trying to keep fit. The pain was unbearable,” he explained.

In a stunning recovery as well as meeting the challenge head-on, Matt successfully raised thousands of euro in aid of people going through the same daunting experience.

Matt Walker in hospital

While the fundraiser was set up by a pal, Paul Quigley, to help Matt fund new equipment the target was quickly exceeded and he wants to the extra cash to go towards virtual reality technology that he found vital to his own rehab.

He admits that he has “really struggled” with the psychological effects of no longer having the use of his legs but exercise and swimming offer an escape.

“When you’re in the swimming pool, no-one can see your legs. You are on a level playing field,” he said.

As a fit and active man who had just stared his own gardening company the accident was a devastating blow.

Matt Waker at Killary Harbour

In August last year while trimming a hedge electricity arced from an overhead cable electrocuting the 39-year-old who grew up in Co Kildare.

It came at time when his wife Amelia had gone through several rounds of battling an aggressive cancer over the previous decade.

Amelia took over the role of the supportive spouse as matt went through the agonising stages of recovery and rehabilitation as learned to fend for himself again.

He spent three months at the National Spinal Injury Centre, Stoke Mandeville in the UK where learned how to make the most of his upper body strength to adapt to his new life from a wheelchair.

It was during this time his brother Luke gave him a virtual reality headrest that could be used with games console.

He said it made it much easer to spend time in a standing-frame which is crucial part of the recovery programme.

“If you can do 20 minutes plus a day, that’s fantastic. It’s for bone density, blood flow, relieve pressure ulcers, joint rigidity. And also psychologically to talk to someone at eye-level again is fantastic,” he explained.

“The problem is when you get into this you are static. When you’re in hospital it’s not too bad there’s line of you and you all having a bit of banter trying to make the best of bad situation.

“But what I found when I came home I had a play-station you flip the headset on and 20 mins can become two hours, you don’t hurt, you don’t seize up you’re constantly looking around.

“Without knowing it your core is getting stronger, your movement is getting better because you’re standing up for longer that 20 minutes because you’re not bored.”

He found the technology such a help he wants to other people facing the same battle as he did to learn from his experience.

“It’s important to keep fit. Once you become a wheelchair user your source of cardio just diminishes. You can’t run you can’t cycle you can’t jog up and down the stairs.”

He does swimming, rowing and wheelchair sports to keep fit playing wheelchair rugby with the Berkshire Banshees.

“For me I’ve always had family and friends supporting me. I think for people who don’t have that support around them it must be very tough.”

His mother Eileen Ni Chearbhaill who used to run Alice’s Restaurant in Naas continued that support into the cold waters of Killary Harbour last weekend as she also completed the750 metre swim.

For more information or to contribute go to Matt's Great Fjord Swim at https://www.gofundme.com/f/swim-with-matt

