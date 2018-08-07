A security alert was sparked along a Dublin Luas line after a suspect device was discovered by workers.

Suspicious device that sparked Luas line security alert... turns out to be sex toy

Gardai were called to the scene following the find in the early hours of the morning in north Dublin.

However, following an examination at the scene, the security alert was ended after it emerged that the suspect package was a sex toy.

The incident happened at around 3am today when gardai were requested to the scene along the Luas cross city line running through Cabra.

Workers carrying out maintenance work on the line near Fassaugh Road reported finding a suspect package with a large amount of ball bearings wrapped in plastic.

Gardai responded and were directed to the scene by Luas workers.

The 'suspicious device' was briefly examined, before a decision was made to inform the Army bomb squad, officially known as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

A source said that senior gardai were informed of the incident, as is standard with any suspicious device.

However, before the EOD were formally requested, the ‘device’ was examined by a Garda Sgt.

The device was described as a 'clear cylindrical tube' and between 8 to 10 inches in length with a large amount of ball bearings.

It was then established what the suspect device was, and the EOD were not required to attend the scene.

It is understood that the sex toy had been wrapped in plastic and had wires protruding, which initially made it difficult to determine exactly what it was.

A source told Independent.ie: "It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and thankfully on this occasion it wasn’t a viable device.

"It had plastic casing and was wrapped in insulating tape

"This, to say the least, is a new one to the gardai who were at the scene," they added.

It is not known if the property was discarded at the scene or handed into the lost and found of the nearest garda station.

Online Editors