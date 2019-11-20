Suspected shooting prevented after Limerick gardai make significant arrests

Gardai have prevented a suspected shooting after detectives seized two firearms in Limerick.

Gardai have prevented a suspected shooting after detectives seized two firearms in Limerick.

The weapons, one of which is understood to have been loaded, were recovered after officers raided a house in the Ballynanty area last night.

Gardai also made "highly significant" arrests after detaining three men who have links to organised crime in the city.

The suspects, aged in their 50s, 20s and a teenager, are currently being held at separate Garda stations under firearms legislation.

The men are linked to a well-known crime family from the city that once worked very closely with the McCarthy Dundon mob.

Detectives believe that a planned shooting was at an advanced stage when armed gardai entered the property under warrant at 7.30pm.

A source told Independent.ie: "A more serious crime would have been committed if gardai had not recovered these firearms.

"Those arrested have links to organised crime and they are highly significant captures, and gardai have to be commended for their work and getting two weapons off the streets," the source added.

The operation involved detectives at Mayorstone garda station who were assisted by the divisional drug unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit.

A Garda spokeswoman said: "Three men (50s, 20s & a teenager) were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda station and Roxboro Road Garda station where they are all detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939."

Online Editors