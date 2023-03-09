| 3.4°C Dublin

Suspected fraudsters and drug dealers from abroad caught in Ireland as part of EU-wide police information sharing system

Justice Minister Simon Harris

Justice Minister Simon Harris

Justice Minister Simon Harris

Justice Minister Simon Harris

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Suspected killers, robbers, fraudsters and drug dealers from abroad have all been caught in Ireland as part of an EU-wide police information sharing system which has now been strengthened by biometrics and DNA technology.

The Schengen Information System (SIS) Recast will allow for enhanced information sharing on people and objects, allowing national authorities to better pursue and prevent serious crimes and terrorism.

